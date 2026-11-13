Photo Credit: shay_bot / Reddit

Getting a flat tire is bad enough, especially when you're nowhere near a repair shop. But one Florida driver found himself in a much worse spot, with both tires on the left side of his pickup blown and no sign that he was ready to stop.

Another motorist caught the truck making its way down the road and shared the footage on Reddit, where it quickly drew attention. Despite the damage, the pickup was still moving, leaving viewers to wonder how much farther it could go.

Of course, driving on a flat tire is never a great idea. When two go bad on the same side, though, the risk of damaging the wheels becomes an even bigger concern.

That didn't seem to slow this driver down. While some Reddit users joked about the unusual sight, others began debating whether getting the truck to a repair shop was worth the damage it might suffer along the way.

Not Stopping Yet



The video was shared in Reddit's r/IdiotsInCars community under the title "Florida man in his natural habitat," and it's not hard to see why the person filming chose that description.

Both tires on the driver's side are already blown when the recording begins. Somehow, the pickup is still making its way down the road, even though continuing to drive could make an already expensive problem worse.

Naturally, viewers wanted to know how the truck ended up in that condition. One person wondered whether police had deployed a spike strip, which would help explain why two tires on the same side were damaged.

The person behind the camera cleared up part of that mystery, confirming that no officers were present. As for what actually caused the blowouts, that question remained unanswered.

A second recording gave viewers another look at the truck, but neither video explained why the driver kept going.

Saving A Tow?

Before long, the conversation shifted from the blown tires to what the driver might be facing at the repair shop. After all, there's a big difference between replacing a couple of tires and discovering that the wheels are damaged, too.

Some commenters wondered whether the driver was simply trying to avoid paying for a tow. If a tire shop was only a short distance away, getting there might have seemed like the cheaper choice.

Others weren't so sure. A tow truck might cost money upfront, but driving on damaged tires can turn a relatively simple repair into something far more expensive.

According to Michelin, even a short drive on a flat tire can damage the wheel and leave the tire beyond repair. With both left-side tires blown, this pickup was already dealing with a problem that a single spare couldn't solve.

Still, the towing theory was only a guess. Nothing in the footage explains where the driver was headed or why he didn't stop.

At What Cost?

Money isn't the only concern when a driver keeps going on flat tires. A damaged tire can make a vehicle harder to control, and that becomes especially troubling when other motorists are sharing the road.

Michelin recommends slowing down and finding a safe place to pull over when a tire goes flat. Once stopped, drivers who can't safely replace the tire should arrange roadside assistance rather than risk making the damage worse.

Whether that advice eventually crossed the Florida driver's mind is anyone's guess. The person filming didn't capture the end of the trip, so there's no telling how far the pickup traveled or what repairs it needed afterward.

Viewers did get the unusual sight of a truck still moving with two blown tires, along with a lively debate over whether saving the cost of a tow could ever justify such a rough ride.