Image Credit: Jakiyra Metcalf / TikTok.

A Wisconsin car dealership family is facing renewed attention after the owner's granddaughter appeared in a video showing gestures that have prompted accusations of racism outside an apartment shared by Black college students. The footage spread rapidly online, drawing more than 12 million views and sparking debate about what the video shows, the intentions behind the gestures, and the public reaction.

Alaina Kunes, 18, is the granddaughter of Gregg Kunes, who owns Kunes Auto Group. She has apologized for her actions in the November 6 video, filmed near the University of Mississippi in Oxford, but said she did not know the race of the apartment's residents.

The video has also brought attention to the auto group, which operates more than 40 dealerships and RV stores across the Midwest. Social media users raised the family connection before Wisconsin news outlets investigated it and sought comment from the company. The controversy has also revived discussion of two separate racism-related complaints involving dealership employees.

Kunes Auto Group says Alaina has never worked for the company and has no ownership stake. The public response has raised questions about whether a family business should face criticism over the actions of a relative with no professional connection. Meanwhile, the university has opened an investigation, and Alaina has withdrawn from school.

A Family Connection

Embedded media follows; please allow a moment to load.

On November 9, TMJ4 News reporter Ryan Jenkins reported that social media users were connecting one of the women in the video to the family behind Kunes Auto Group. The station had not yet independently verified the relationship and contacted the company for comment.

The dealership group responded that the woman in the footage had no employment, ownership, or professional ties to the business. Its statement did not address her family relationship. Jenkins followed up specifically about that question, but the company had not responded by the time TMJ4 published its report.

The following day, Spectrum News 1 reporter Aly Prouty independently confirmed through online records that Alaina is the daughter of Scott Kunes, who previously served as the auto group's chief operating officer, and granddaughter of company owner Gregg Kunes.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporters Steven Martinez and Adrienne Davis separately obtained confirmation of the relationship directly from Alaina's attorney, Thomas G. Gardiner.

Scott left his position in February 2026. His father, Gregg, remains the owner of the dealership chain, which was founded in Delavan, Wisconsin.

According to a statement released by Alaina's attorneys on November 10, she has never worked for Kunes Auto Group or held an ownership stake.

The company also confirmed to TMZ that Scott has not worked for or been affiliated with the business since February.

What The Camera Caught

The incident occurred outside an off-campus apartment in Oxford on Friday evening, November 6.

Three women walked past a Ring doorbell camera shortly after 8:30 p.m. Two appeared to beat their chests and make monkey noises toward the camera. The third walked past without making the same gestures.

Jakiyra Metcalf, one of three Black students living in the apartment, shared the footage on TikTok. Within days, it had drawn more than 12 million views, according to TMJ4 News.

The University of Mississippi confirmed that the conduct was under investigation. Vice Chancellor Shawnboda Mead condemned the behavior and said staff had contacted the affected students.

The footage has generated competing interpretations online. Some viewers have condemned the gestures as racist, while others have questioned whether the women knew who lived in the apartment or intended to direct their behavior at its residents.

Alaina addressed those questions in her November 10 apology, saying she had never met the women living in the apartment and had been unaware of their race.

"I recognize my actions were insensitive, inappropriate, and deeply harmful," she said.

She also said she would never intentionally direct those gestures toward a person of color and that she had apologized to the women living in the apartment.

Alaina said she and her family had received death threats and harassment following the video's release. Her statement promised cooperation with the university investigation.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on November 10 that Gardiner confirmed Alaina had withdrawn from the University of Mississippi.

Previous Dealership Complaints

While the college video did not involve dealership employees, earlier reporting by Wisconsin news outlets documented two separate racism-related complaints involving Kunes Auto Group dealerships.

Both incidents were included in TMJ4's November 9 coverage of the controversy, before Alaina's family relationship was independently confirmed.

In February 2025, customer Makayla Starks said she found a racial slur printed on a service sticker attached to her SUV after visiting Kunes Buick GMC in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

The dealership fired the employee responsible. Starks later filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and other claims. According to Lake and McHenry County Scanner, the case moved to federal court in September 2026.

TMZ obtained court documents concerning the lawsuit and reported that the dealership denied intentionally discriminating against Starks. Neither Scott nor Gregg Kunes was personally named as a defendant.

Another complaint surfaced in April 2026 when Carolyn Word, a Black customer, described offensive text messages sent by a salesman at a Kunes dealership in Elkhorn.

Word told TMJ4 News that the salesman first sent a GIF of a waving bear and asked whether it was her. After she complained, she received another image showing a dancing ape in a bathing suit.

Mike Kunes, a regional manager, apologized and confirmed that the salesman was no longer employed by the company.

"We feel terrible," he told the station, describing the employee's conduct as disgusting.

The company also said it was taking steps across its workforce to prevent similar behavior.

In a separate statement to TMZ, Kunes Auto Group acknowledged both employee incidents and said the workers involved were immediately fired. The company emphasized that neither held a leadership position or had a family relationship with the Kunes family.

Those two dealership complaints were separate from the Mississippi video and did not involve Alaina Kunes. Their inclusion in earlier news coverage has nevertheless become part of the broader public discussion surrounding the dealership group.

As for the university incident, Alaina's attorneys say she intends to cooperate with the investigation.