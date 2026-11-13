Image Credit: BodyCam Uncovered / YouTUbe.

As a damaged Toyota Tacoma pulled away from a Florida crash scene, a witness stayed on the phone with 911. BodyCam Uncovered posted footage of the March 15, 2026, Palm Coast crash on November 4.

Calls about the crash began coming in just after 5 p.m. Several vehicles had been struck, and the truck had left the scene, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

One caller gave the dispatcher a clear detail to look for: a Toyota Tacoma with two kayaks hanging out of the back. She described the driver as “completely obliterated” and said she could not see any injuries.

Then the truck started moving while she was still answering questions. “Oh, they’re driving away,” she said. The truck was heading north on Seminole Woods Boulevard, she added.

Not Far Away

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The caller first said the front right wheel was missing. Asked to confirm that, she corrected herself: “No, it’s not missing. It’s there, but it’s completely blown.” She also reported smoke coming from the truck.

Witnesses helped deputies find the black Tacoma near Ulaturn Trail and Seminole Woods Boulevard. Two people were inside the stopped truck, which had heavy front-end damage.

Deputies named the driver as Marina Brandon, 25, of Palm Coast. They said she smelled strongly of alcohol and had trouble speaking. Once out of the truck, she swayed and stumbled, unable to keep her balance.

Deputies helped the partly clothed Brandon get covered and asked if she needed medical care. While her male passenger kept asking to speak with her, deputies checked who had been driving.

“Dude, I was never driving, bro,” he said. A witness named the woman as the driver, and a deputy told the man he was being held as they sorted out what had happened.

Off the Road

After the crash inquiry, deputies began checking for DUI. Brandon heard her rights and agreed to talk. She also agreed to try field sobriety exercises, or roadside tests.

She was asked to stand with her feet together and follow a pen with her eyes. Next came a walk-and-turn test. Deputies stopped that attempt while she was still being told what to do and led her back to the patrol car. Deputies said she could not finish most of the tests.

The passenger was later told he was not under arrest and that deputies would remove his handcuffs. A deputy asked where he could be taken, saying Brandon could not drive him.

Brandon was arrested for DUI with property damage, driving without a license, and leaving a crash involving property damage. After she refused hospital treatment, breath tests at the jail produced a .250 result. Sheriff Rick Staly described her alcohol level as more than three times the legal limit. The March 16 release said Brandon had been freed on $5,500 bond.

All parties are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.