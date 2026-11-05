Florida Woman Walks Out With $13K in Merchandise From Victoria’s Secret and Aeropostale, Pays for Hello Kitty Pants, Police Say

Photo Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department

A Florida woman walked out of Victoria's Secret with more than $12,000 in unpaid merchandise, police say. That was her second stop at the mall, and investigators say she had already taken another $1,200 worth of clothing from Aeropostale.

Wissem Bourouis, 21, visited both stores at Dadeland Mall in Miami-Dade County on November 4, 2026. At Aeropostale, police say she filled shopping bags with merchandise, paid $23.17 for a pair of Hello Kitty pants, and then went back for more.

By the time deputies caught up with her, the merchandise from both stores totaled $13,376.32. Her booking photo supplied another memorable detail: the word “Thugette” tattooed across her neck, complete with a small crown.

The Victoria's Secret visit was particularly ambitious. Investigators say Bourouis spent approximately 50 minutes inside the store before leaving with $12,176.50 in merchandise. The arrest report doesn't specify what she took or how many items were involved, leaving the sheer volume of that shopping haul something of a mystery.

She Paid for the Pants, Then Kept Shopping

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit, surveillance footage showed Bourouis entering Aeropostale around 1:11 p.m. with a beige shopping bag.

She began collecting clothes from several tables, sometimes selecting multiple pieces of the same item. At 1:31 p.m., she entered a fitting room carrying a large quantity of merchandise.

Investigators noticed something unusual about the bag. It had appeared partially empty before she entered the fitting room. When she emerged, she was holding only the Hello Kitty pants, but the beige bag appeared full.

Bourouis approached the register, spoke with a store supervisor, and paid for the pants. She then asked whether she could continue browsing. The supervisor agreed.

At approximately 1:44 p.m., cameras recorded her selecting more clothing and returning to the fitting room.

Six minutes later, she emerged carrying two bags: the original beige bag and a red Target shopping bag. According to the affidavit, both appeared full.

At 1:51 p.m., Bourouis walked past the registers and left without paying for the additional clothing, investigators say. The unpaid merchandise was valued at $1,199.82.

Less than ten minutes later, she was inside Victoria's Secret.

The Second Store Was an Even Bigger Haul

Around 2 p.m., Bourouis entered Victoria's Secret wearing a light-colored sweatsuit. According to the second arrest affidavit, she began taking merchandise from the shelves and concealing it in numerous bags she had brought into the store.

By approximately 2:50 p.m., she had left without stopping to pay.

The amount of merchandise described in the report is particularly striking for a retailer primarily known for bras, underwear, sleepwear, and beauty products. The affidavit does not include an inventory, an item count, or an explanation of how the merchandise fit into the bags.

Deputies responding to a theft-in-progress call located Bourouis near the Saks Fifth Avenue entrance at Dadeland Mall. She was carrying multiple Victoria's Secret shopping bags.

A store manager identified her as the person involved in the incident, and deputies recovered the merchandise.

But the arrest also revealed another problem for Bourouis.

One Arrest Led to Two Felony Cases

During a search following the Victoria's Secret arrest, deputies discovered clothing from Aeropostale for which Bourouis had no proof of purchase.

That prompted officers to contact the other store, where two supervisors helped investigators review surveillance footage. The recordings showed the earlier fitting-room visits, the bags, and her departure without paying for the concealed clothing.

The Aeropostale affidavit states that a deputy instructed employees to preserve the surveillance footage. It also confirms that the recovered clothing was returned to the store.

Bourouis was arrested at approximately 3:02 p.m. and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

She faces third-degree grand theft in the Victoria's Secret case and felony retail theft involving merchandise valued at more than $750 in the Aeropostale case.

Miami-Dade County court records show that both cases were filed on November 5, with bond set at $2,500 for each charge. The court docket subsequently recorded that Bourouis had been released on bond.

All parties are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.