Man Buys "Dead" Land Rover For Just $500, Discovers Plenty Of Problems That Seem to Never End

Image Credit: samcrac / YouTube.

A $500 Land Rover looked like a deal worth dragging home, even with an auction listing that called it dead. For Florida car YouTuber Samcrac, the low price left room to take a chance on what was wrong.

In a repair video, Samcrac buys a 2011 Land Rover LR4 with no other bids to beat. Fees bring the price to $725, and the truck is close enough to have towed home.

He gets his first clue before it leaves the tow truck. As soon as the driver hooks up a jump pack, Samcrac hears and smells a large fuel leak, forcing them to cut the power.

Fixing that leak gets the engine running, but the Rover still has plenty of work waiting. By the end of the video, a repair that sounds simple could cost several times his winning bid.

A Cheap Start

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Under the Rover, Samcrac finds a split fuel line near the engine. He puts the price of a new factory line at more than $300, so he keeps the old fittings and builds a replacement instead.

The repair uses nylon tubing and a section of flexible fuel hose to make the needed bend. He also adds heat shielding and secures the line to keep it from shaking against the engine.

After spending about $30 on the fuel-line repair, he starts the Rover. The engine runs, giving him a chance to check the next problem: an empty coolant tank.

Water poured into the tank soon runs out underneath the truck. The leak is large enough to drain water with the engine cold and the cooling system under no pressure, raising his concern that someone may have run it without coolant.

“It’s like you knock out one problem on these cars, you unveil five more,” he says. Before buying more parts, Samcrac checks for signs of serious engine damage.

Some Good News

A chemical test for exhaust gases in the cooling system gives him a result he takes as good news for the head gasket. He also checks the oil filter and its housing for metal debris, and finding none gives him enough hope to keep working.

With the intake removed, he reaches the plastic coolant pipes hidden below it. One has a leaking seam, while the other has damaged ends and worn seals once he pulls it out.

His first attempt to buy replacements brings another snag. A $70 metal pipe kit he ordered fits a supercharged engine, so it will not work on this Rover. He orders other parts for its engine instead.

The Costly Catch

Oil also coats the front of the engine, and Samcrac identifies badly leaking valve covers. Reaching those covers means pulling all eight fuel injectors, a job that has broken injectors on his past projects.

That risk could upset his repair budget. He says the remaining parts should cost a few hundred dollars if the injectors come out intact, but fixing the oil leak could cost three times his $500 bid if they break.

The video ends with the work unfinished. Samcrac plans to try a different method to pull the injectors before he can repair the leaking valve covers.