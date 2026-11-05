Does the World Need a C6 Corvette With a 3,000 HP Turbo Engine? Maybe Not, But It's Here

Image Credit: Autotopia LA / YouTube.

In the car world, some enthusiasts prefer what's commonly referred to as sleepers, cars that pack a serious punch but you wouldn't know by looking at them. Anoeil's C6 Corvette Z06 certainly doesn't belong to that category, because there's an enormous turbocharger sticking out where its hood should be.

The turbo is so big that fitting it underneath the factory hood was never going to happen. Even among heavily modified LS-powered cars, this Corvette makes an unforgettable first impression.

Featured on the Autotopia LA YouTube channel, the Z06 belongs to a man who has always preferred turbochargers over superchargers. In fact, he bought it with an F1-series ProCharger already installed. “I'm not a supercharger guy. I'm a big turbo guy,” he explained, which goes a long way toward explaining what happened next.

It's not just the oversized turbo that makes this Corvette interesting, because Anoeil has configured the entire car around enormous power, unusually tall gearing, and his determination to keep a manual transmission.

A Turbo Built for 3,000 HP

We may as well start with the most glaringly obvious thing: the Garrett G57-3000, an enormous single turbocharger intended for serious racing applications. It feeds a built 427-cubic-inch V8 with upgraded rods, pistons, and AFR cylinder heads.

Anoeil says the setup was designed with over 3,000 horsepower in mind, although the current engine cannot support that output. A stronger replacement engine is planned, but the project is waiting while other builds take priority.

Even the Lowest Setting Makes 1,300 HP

At approximately 15 psi of boost, the Corvette is said to produce around 1,300 wild American stallions. Anoeil says a steering-wheel-mounted scramble button can increase boost pressure to around 30 psi in its current settings.

The engine runs a Holley Dominator management system, large 2,600cc injectors, and an upgraded fuel system. There's also nitrous equipment onboard, although Anoeil says it isn't connected.

A Manual Gearbox With Ridiculous Ratios

Rather than converting the Corvette to an automatic, Anoeil decided to go with a heavily upgraded manual transmission. An RPM-built drivetrain and triple-disc Monster clutch help manage the engine's output.

The gearing is extraordinary, with second gear apparently stretching to around 120 mph and third beyond 180 mph. Anoeil says the car has reached approximately 215–220 mph in the past.

The Road Test Didn't Go Smoothly

Autotopia LA's ride-along initially encountered an engine-management problem that interrupted the harder acceleration runs. A tuner eventually traced the issue to a throttle-position calibration problem, allowing filming to resume.

The subsequent acceleration left the passengers struggling to describe the experience. Despite its extreme power, the Corvette still has its factory-style seats and much of the original interior, without a roll cage or conventional traction-control system.

A Corvette Built Around Its Owner's Taste

Anoeil credits his friend Rudy at Street Lock Performance for helping execute the project. He also insists that every detail is important, stating, “It has to look good.”

That explains the carefully finished engine bay, carbon-fiber exterior pieces, and huge rear wing. The turbo may be the thing that grabs everyone's attention, but the real story is a Corvette whose owner has shaped nearly every component around his particular idea of a fast street car.

