This Off-Roading Bronco Has a 1,200 HP Crate Engine For an Important Reason

Image Credit: Ford.

There's no shortage of wild Ford Broncos at the SEMA Show, but this one makes even the most heavily modified examples look rather sensible. Called Frostwarden, it's a monster of an off-roader with enormous tires, a towering stance, and something extraordinary hiding beneath its hood.

This brute was developed by Ford Racing Parts to showcase its latest engine, the Megazilla 2.0. As the name suggests, this isn't a powerplant intended for anyone who tends to worry about fuel economy and gas prices.

The supercharged 7.3-liter V8 pumps out over 1,200 horsepower and 1,000 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful crate engine Ford says an automaker has ever created. That's an extraordinary amount of power for something wearing a Bronco body.

Yet Frostwarden wasn't conceived simply to win a horsepower contest. According to Ford, the project takes inspiration from an Arctic search-and-rescue vehicle, although the finished machine is firmly in outrageous SEMA showpiece territory.

Megazilla 2.0 Is No Ordinary V8

The engine shares its basic architecture with Ford's existing 7.3-liter V8 family, but its internals have received significant attention to handle the extra power. Upgrades include a strengthened block, revised pistons, a supercharger-specific camshaft, larger injectors, and a redesigned belt drive.

A massive 3.0-liter sixth-generation Whipple supercharger provides the boost. Ford emphasizes that Megazilla 2.0 is a dedicated development program, not simply the original Megazilla fitted with forced induction.

Forty-Two-Inch Tires and Portal Axles

Frostwarden rides on 42-inch BFGoodrich tires wrapped around custom 18-inch Weld beadlock wheels. The suspension and driveline package includes 74Weld portal gear lifts, upgraded Dana components, and specially developed Bilstein dampers.

Portal gear lifts raise the wheel centers relative to the axle hardware, providing additional ground clearance without relying entirely on enormous tires. With over 1,200 horsepower on tap, however, putting all that power to the ground will be a challenge, particularly on loose or slippery surfaces.

The Engine Arrived Just in Time

Ford says the idea emerged after years of discussions about building a giant V8-powered Bronco. Work began in February 2026, with the physical build accelerating in June as the SEMA deadline approached.

By October, the completed engine was rushed overnight from the dynamometer to Kincer's Tennessee workshop. It went straight into the Bronco as the team prepared for its first startup, calibration, and further development.

A Bronco You Can't Buy

Frostwarden is a one-off demonstration vehicle, not a production model or a truck available to order. Its real purpose is to introduce Megazilla 2.0 and show builders what Ford Racing Parts' latest engine could make possible.

The appeal of a supercharged big-block Ford V8, serious off-road hardware, and a Bronco that looks ready to climb over almost anything is pretty obvious to any enthusiast. Honestly, we don't even care whether an Arctic rescue vehicle actually needs 1,200 horsepower, because this thing is as cool as a Yeti in a blizzard!