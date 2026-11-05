Five Years and 800-HP Later: Ford Pickup Restomod Has "Attitude Of a Ford GT"

Image Credit: Fat Fender Garage.

With its rounded fenders, broad grille, and unmistakable 1950s styling, the 1956 Ford F-100 has always been a handsome truck. That wasn't enough for Arizona-based Fat Fender Garage, though. They decided to turn the vintage work truck into an 800-horsepower machine with the attitude of a modern supercar. That's a different level of ambition right there!

Fat Fender Garage knows its way around classic Ford pickups, having built some spectacular examples over the years. Its latest creation, unveiled at the 2026 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, takes that experience to another level.

Called GT/FX, the truck was commissioned by collector Tony Peressini, who wanted something far removed from an ordinary restoration. As reported by Motor1, the project demanded over 15,000 hours of work, spread across five years.

Parked next to a stock F-100, it's easy to see the difference. While its original grille stays untouched, every other major aspect, from the bodywork to the chassis and interior, has been revised.

A 1956 Ford With Supercar Ambitions



“We wanted to bring the attitude of a Ford GT to a ’56 F-100 and carry that idea through every aspect of the build,” explained Fat Fender Garage founder Jason Noel.

The steel cab was sectioned by two inches, while the roof and hood were flattened and the fenders widened. Custom running boards, carbon-fiber mirrors, a front splitter, and a Shelby GT350 rear diffuser complete the transformation.

A Supercharged Coyote With 800 HP

Beneath the reshaped hood sits a third-generation 5.0-liter Coyote V8 fitted with a 3.0-liter Whipple supercharger. It produces a claimed 800 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque, delivered through Ford's 10R80 ten-speed automatic transmission.

A custom three-inch exhaust with Borla mufflers and electronic cutouts supplies the soundtrack. Meanwhile, Fat Fender Garage's FF1 coilover chassis, six-piston front and four-piston rear Wilwood brakes, and wide Toyo tires are intended to help the truck handle its substantial power.

Even the Interior Took Serious Work

Black leather bucket seats replace the original bench, accompanied by modern gauges, audio equipment, and discreetly integrated controls. The climate-control system even sends air through a concealed vent to preserve the dashboard's clean appearance.

The bed is equally elaborate, featuring custom flared edges and a push-button tailgate. It's the sort of detail that helps explain how a single pickup project could take five years.

The Biggest Build Fat Fender Garage Has Attempted

“GT/FX illustrates just how far we can take a classic truck,” Noel said. “This truck represents the culmination of everything our team has learned and built over the years. From the chassis and interior to the performance systems, fabrication, paint and final assembly, GT/FX brings the entire Fat Fender Garage ecosystem together in one vehicle.”

Unlike many SEMA creations, GT/FX isn't being offered for sale. It was built for Peressini, who now owns a 70-year-old Ford pickup that packs enough style and power to put the fear of God in supercar drivers.