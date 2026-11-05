He's Selling His Grandpa's 1958 Cadillac Series 62 Sedan, And Buyers Noticed a Surprising Connection

Image Credit: Bring a Trailer.

Some classic cars pass through dozens of owners over the decades, while others become part of a family's history. This 1958 Cadillac Series 62 Sedan firmly belongs to the second group, having stayed with the same family since it rolled out of a New York dealership nearly seven decades ago.

The story began when the original owner purchased the Cadillac from Bayer Cadillac in 1958. His grandson took over its care in 1980, and the Cadillac has survived with much of its original character intact.

Now, the family is preparing to part with the big American luxury sedan. Listed on Bring a Trailer, the Cadillac has attracted attention from enthusiasts who appreciate original cars with genuine family histories.

From its towering tailfins to its black-and-white interior, there's a lot to admire here. However, some of the most interesting details are hiding in the auction's comment section, where Cadillac enthusiasts have been discussing what makes this particular example special.

A Cadillac That Still Wears Its Original Paint

Finished in black with a contrasting white roof, the Series 62 looks every bit the late-1950s luxury cruiser. Chrome bumpers, hooded headlights, whitewall tires, and dramatic rear fins give it the unmistakable presence of a classic Cadillac.

The seller confirmed that the paint and upholstery are original, with no major flaws reported. One commenter described it as a beautiful survivor and a "tuxedo on wheels," a fitting description of its elegant color combination.

The Short-Deck Cadillac Has a Story

Enthusiasts also identified this example as the standard-length Series 62 sedan rather than the optional Extended Deck version. Bring a Trailer user ericdev clearly possesses some old-school Cadillac knowledge and explained that buyers could spend an additional $188 in 1958 for a longer rear section.

That option increased overall length from 216.8 to 225.3 inches without changing the wheelbase or passenger space. The extra length went into the rear quarters and trunk, making it an interesting piece of Cadillac history.

A 310-HP V8 and Surprisingly Basic Equipment

Under the hood sits a 365-cubic-inch V8 originally rated at 310 horsepower, paired with a four-speed Hydra-Matic automatic transmission. Power steering was included, but the car also has manually operated windows, something that surprised several commenters.

Inside, white vinyl and black cloth bench seats accompany a push-button AM radio, analog clock, and chrome-trimmed dashboard. The odometer displays approximately 49,000 miles, although the listing doesn't establish whether that's the car's complete lifetime mileage.

The Comments Reveal Another Family Connection

One particularly touching comment came from Bring a Trailer user catpc, whose father worked at Bayer Cadillac for more than 46 years. The commenter believes his father may have worked on this very car, adding another personal connection to the dealership where its story began.

The Cadillac isn't mechanically perfect, with an oil leak, seepage from two freeze plugs, and inoperative windshield wipers noted in the listing. Still, its originality and long family ownership give it an appeal that a freshly restored example might struggle to replicate.

At the time of writing, bidding stood at $3,600 with three days remaining. Whatever the final price, the next owner will be taking over a Cadillac that has belonged to the same family since the Eisenhower administration.