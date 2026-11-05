The iCAUR V23 Looks Like Several SUVs Rolled Into One, Yet It Won a Design Award

Image Credit: Chery Group.

There's no shortage of tough-looking SUVs, but some manufacturers seem determined to borrow styling cues from every off-road icon imaginable. China's Chery has taken that approach with the iCAUR V23, an electric SUV that looks suspiciously familiar from several angles.

There's a hint of Ford Bronco in the front end, some Land Rover Defender in the upright bodywork, and a touch of Mercedes G-Wagen in the rear-end styling. Throw in a minimalist, Tesla-inspired interior, and the result is, well, let's just call it an unusual combination.

We'll let you decide whether that combination works. The V23's chunky styling, oversized wheel arches, and peculiar rear-mounted storage box certainly give it a distinctive personality.

According to Chery Group, the V23 has won Germany's Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2026, a prestigious international design honor.

A Familiar Face With Some Strange Details

The V23 features circular headlights, horizontal LED lighting, exposed windshield wipers, and an almost completely upright windshield. Its boxy proportions are deliberate, with Chery emphasizing the vehicle's four-wheels-at-the-corners stance.

Perhaps its strangest feature is the rectangular storage compartment mounted on the tailgate. Instead of carrying a traditional spare wheel, the V23 wears what Chery calls a functional backpack, providing space for items such as a charging cable.

Retro Looks, Modern Electric Power

Underneath the retro-inspired bodywork sits a fully electric powertrain. The entry-level rear-wheel-drive version produces 134 horsepower and 133 lb-ft of torque, reaching 62 mph in approximately 11 seconds.

Its 59.93-kWh battery provides up to 249 miles of range under China's optimistic CLTC testing cycle. Ground clearance measures 210 mm, while the quoted approach and departure angles are 43 and 41 degrees, respectively.

There's a 449-HP Version, Too

For drivers who find the standard V23 rather underwhelming, Chery also offers the Super V23 Series. Its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system produces 449 horsepower and 361 lb-ft of torque.

That cuts the 0–62 mph sprint to a claimed 4.5 seconds, giving the boxy SUV surprisingly serious acceleration. An 80.16-kWh battery provides up to 311 miles of CLTC-rated range.

An Award-Winner With an Affordable Price

According to Autoevolution, the V23 starts at 99,800 yuan in China, equivalent to approximately $13,700. The more powerful Super V23 starts at 174,800 yuan, or roughly $24,600.

Chery says the V23 has also attracted buyers in Southeast Asia and South Africa, suggesting its unconventional appearance has found an audience. There are currently no confirmed plans to sell it in the United States.

The Red Dot recognition doesn't mean everyone has to love the V23's styling, particularly given its familiar influences. Still, it's hard not to be intrigued by a relatively affordable electric SUV that looks like a collection of off-road icons and can sprint to 62 mph in just 4.5 seconds.