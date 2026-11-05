"Bay to LA" Takeovers End With 22 Arrests and Seven Cars Impounded in Los Angeles County

Image Credit: LASDHQ / Instagram.

A trip south for street takeovers ended with arrests and month-long vehicle impounds in Los Angeles County. Participants called the gatherings “Bay to LA,” bringing a large group from Northern California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Its Street Takeover Task Force ran several enforcement operations over a weekend. Deputies made 22 arrests for alleged offenses ranging from reckless driving to felony firearm violations.

Deputies impounded seven vehicles for 30 days and issued 74 citations. Another part of the enforcement effort involved 22 vehicles cited for violations that require a state referee inspection.

LASD’s Instagram reel pairs scenes of drivers doing donuts with arrests and flatbed tows. The department’s warning also reaches people who use their cars to block streets while other drivers perform stunts.

Smoke, Then Flatbeds

Embedded media follows; please allow a moment to load.

Drivers spin their cars in city streets as tire smoke clouds the camera’s view. People lean out of vehicle windows during the takeover scenes.

The reel then cuts to young men seated in front of a patrol car during arrests. Other shots show cars being hauled away on flatbeds.

Enforcement covered Carson, Compton, Lynwood, Commerce, Lakewood, and Cerritos, as well as unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. The task force worked across those locations during several enforcement operations.

Beyond the Burnouts

LASD listed felony conspiracy to commit reckless driving, reckless driving, exhibition of speed, and driving with a suspended license among the alleged offenses. The arrest totals also included felony evading a peace officer and felony possession of illegal firearms.

For owners whose vehicles need a state referee inspection, LASD directs readers to Ask the Ref for information about that process. That inspection requirement appears separately from the seven 30-day impounds in the announcement.

Blocking Counts, Too

LASD warns that using a vehicle to block a public street for someone else’s illegal exhibition of speed can bring a 30-day impound and a possible criminal charge. Its message makes clear that the driver performing the stunt is not the only person deputies may pursue.

The task force’s work also continues after the towing. LASD says its team is conducting follow-up investigations to hold participants accountable.

All parties are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.