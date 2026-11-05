Tesla Is Getting Closer to Selling Humanoid Robots, but There's a Catch

Image Credit: Tesla.

Tesla has spent years promising a future where robots handle the jobs people would rather avoid. From factory work to household chores, the company's Optimus humanoid robot is supposed to bring artificial intelligence into the physical world.

Since its introduction in 2021, Optimus has appeared in demonstrations and promotional events, but ordinary customers still can't buy one. That could eventually change as Tesla prepares to move beyond prototypes and into larger-scale production.

Recent reports suggest the company may be getting closer to accepting reservations for its humanoid robot, potentially opening the door to individual buyers. However, the situation is far from simple, especially after Elon Musk publicly pushed back against a rumored launch date.

According to the San Francisco Standard, robotics investor Modar Alaoui expected reservations to open around an industry event in early December. Motor1 subsequently reported that Musk had responded to the speculation with a blunt, one-word denial.

December Reservations? Musk Says No

Alaoui, who organizes the Humanoids Summit in California, claimed Tesla had discussed opening reservations around the December 1–2 event. He also suggested that most early Optimus units would go to businesses, with a smaller number allocated to private customers.

Musk appeared to contradict the proposed timeline on X, replying simply, "No," to a question about December orders. Tesla hasn't officially announced a reservation date, deposit requirement, or consumer ordering process.

That leaves the possibility of a future waiting list open, but there's no confirmed indication that buyers will be able to place orders this year.

How Much Will Optimus Cost?

A figure of around $20,000 has frequently been associated with Tesla's humanoid robot, although the company hasn't announced an official retail price. Depending on its eventual capabilities, that could put Optimus in an unusual position somewhere between an expensive household appliance and a small car.

Tesla envisions the robot performing repetitive tasks in factories and eventually helping people with everyday chores. However, navigating an unpredictable home environment is actually much harder than repeating a controlled task on an assembly line.

According to Electrek, one of Tesla's biggest engineering headaches is getting Optimus's hands right. The fingers need to be delicate enough to handle fragile objects while remaining durable enough to withstand thousands of repetitive movements, something Tesla hasn't fully figured out yet.

Production Is Already Underway

Tesla has begun producing Optimus robots at its Fremont facility in California, with parts of the factory previously used for vehicle production being repurposed for the project. The company has installed most of a production line designed to build around one million Optimus robots annually.

Musk has outlined ambitious plans to increase output as the company develops its manufacturing processes, but acknowledged that reaching that capacity could take at least another year, potentially longer, as the robot's design is still evolving.

During Tesla's October earnings call, he indicated that deliveries to companies outside Tesla could begin toward the end of 2027, assuming the remaining technical problems are addressed. That makes widespread consumer availability unlikely in the immediate future.

Tesla Has Been Here Before

Anyone familiar with the Tesla brand knows that the company has a history of announcing ambitious products long before customers receive them. The second-generation Roadster, for example, has been accepting reservations for years without reaching production.

Optimus could eventually become one of Tesla's most important products, but its commercial future is uncertain. While the prospect of buying a humanoid robot may be getting closer, there's still no confirmed date for placing an order.