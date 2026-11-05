Ford F-150 Driver Makes Costly Mistake After Accident, Sending Truck Straight Into Parked Lincoln Aviator: "Nobody Was Driving It"

Image Credit: elbadboydjjuanjose on TikTok

Getting into a car accident is already frustrating enough, but imagine watching your vehicle cause another accident after you've stepped out of it. That's exactly what happened to one Ford F-150 driver who apparently forgot to put his truck in park, sending it rolling into a brand-new Lincoln Aviator.

TikTok creator El Bad Boy DJ Juan Jose (@elbadboydjjuanjose) shared footage of the unusual incident, which left his Lincoln Aviator damaged despite being parked in a parking lot. According to the creator, the F-150 driver had just been involved in another accident and exited his truck without properly securing it.

Unfortunately, the unattended pickup began rolling toward the parking lot, where Juan Jose's Lincoln was sitting in its path. At first, people nearby apparently assumed someone was driving the truck into the lot, only to discover that nobody was actually behind the wheel.

The situation became even more frustrating when the runaway F-150 eventually collided with the creator's vehicle, adding another damaged car to an already unfortunate accident. However, while the truck driver's mistake appears to have caused the second collision, TikTok viewers were surprisingly divided over how Juan Jose reacted as the pickup approached his Lincoln.

Ford F-150 Rolls Into Parking Lot Without Driver, Crashes Into Lincoln Aviator

Embedded TikTok video follows; please give it a second to load completely.

@elbadboydjjuanjoseA truck ghost rides into parking lot crashing into the brand new aviator owned El Bad Boy Dj Juan Jose. The driver of the Ford F150 got into a car accident exited the car, but forgot to put it in park. Everyone thought somebody was bringing the car into the parking lot until it turns out, nobody was driving the car.♬ original sound - elbadboydjjuanjose

In the TikTok video, Juan Jose documents the aftermath of an unusual chain of events involving an unattended Ford F-150 and his parked Lincoln Aviator. In the video, the pickup's driver had been involved in an accident before getting out of the vehicle without shifting it into park.

With nobody behind the wheel, the F-150 began moving on its own and eventually rolled into the parking lot, where it collided with the Lincoln. The creator explained that people initially believed someone was maneuvering the truck into the lot, making the realization that it was completely unattended even more surprising.

Interestingly, some viewers criticized Juan Jose for recording the situation rather than attempting to intervene, although approaching an uncontrolled moving vehicle could have been dangerous. The creator responded to those complaints by pointing out that people were simultaneously criticizing him for not stopping the truck and for failing to capture the actual moment of impact on camera.

Comments and Reactions to Ford F-150 Crashing Into Parked Lincoln

Unsurprisingly, the bizarre incident prompted plenty of jokes about a truck seemingly driving itself into another vehicle, with one commenter referencing the phrase "Ghost ride the whip." Juan Jose responded, "lol that's all I was hearing in my head 😂," suggesting that even he couldn't help finding some humor in the strange situation.

Others were less sympathetic toward the Lincoln owner, arguing that he should have done something when he noticed the truck approaching his vehicle. "Well you just wanna be standing there shit was going slow🤦‍♂️😂🤣😭," one viewer wrote, while another added, "That what you get for just recording 🤣🤣."

However, one commenter focused on the potential insurance complications, writing, "Had every opportunity to record it hitting your car for insurance and missed it 😭🤣." Juan Jose pushed back, explaining that the aftermath clearly showed the damaged F-150 against his Lincoln and joking that viewers couldn't seem to decide whether they wanted him to intervene or keep recording.