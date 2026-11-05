Ford Taurus Owner Gets Car Back From Shop With 32,000 More Miles After Six-Month Repair

Image Credit: A1fixitguy / Youtube

The owner of a 2001 Ford Taurus took it to a repair shop for an air conditioning issue, but it sat there for six months, and when they got it back, something wasn't right.

The owner shared the situation on the r/AskMechanics subreddit, explaining the car was brought in to fix the air conditioning, but the shop found an electrical problem that took much longer to repair.

They said their vehicle was at the shop for around six months, and their father picked it up while they were at work. That’s when they noticed the odometer was much higher than it was the last time they drove it.

According to the post, the vehicle has an analog odometer and was left at the shop with around 90,000 miles, but now the odometer shows 126,542 miles.

A Big Increase In Miles



The owner said they weren’t too concerned because they use the Taurus as a secondary vehicle and described it as an old beater. But they were still curious and questioned how this could happen.

In the comments, some users initially questioned whether the owner received the wrong vehicle back from the shop. However, the owner said they were sure it was their car because it still had the same scratches and dents.

The owner also said they checked the paperwork from the shop, which listed the mileage as 94,341. However, they pointed out that there was only one date with a recorded mileage, so they weren’t sure of the exact number of miles the car had when it entered the shop.

Reddit Users Suggest Taking Action

One commenter said the owner should consider filing a police report and contacting the state agency responsible for regulating auto repair shops. They explained that repair shops are generally required to document a vehicle’s mileage before and after service.

Another commenter suggested the owner ask the shop for a detailed breakdown of the work performed on the vehicle before making any accusations. They also recommended checking whether any of the repairs involved the instrument cluster, which could help explain why the odometer was affected.

The comment also said the owner should check their state laws to see whether recording conversations with the shop would be allowed.

The owner replied and said this is exactly what they were going to do and thanked the commenter for the tips.

There have since been no further updates to the post, so it remains unclear the exact cause as to why there were so many miles added onto the car. The post also did not say what repair shop it was or what state this occurred in.