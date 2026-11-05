The Fast and the "Furriest": California Driver's Bunny Slippers Steal the Show During 103 MPH DUI Arrest

Photo Credit: California Highway Patrol / Facebook

A California Highway Patrol officer caught a driver going 103 mph, but the speeding wasn't the only surprise during the traffic stop. When the driver stepped out of the car for a DUI evaluation, a pair of bunny slippers added an unexpected twist to the encounter.

Officer Musselman was returning to the CHP office in Hayward when she noticed a vehicle moving erratically across several lanes. The driver then accelerated to triple-digit speeds, prompting the officer to pull over.

What Musselman found inside the car raised further concerns. An icy-cold canister and balloons suggested possible nitrous oxide use, turning the speeding stop into a DUI investigation.

California Highway Patrol later shared the unusual encounter with a little humor, joking about the driver's fluffy footwear. The situation wasn't nearly as funny for the person wearing them, who was arrested for DUI.

Quite the Surprise

According to the California Highway Patrol Facebook page , Musselman was heading back to the Hayward area office when she noticed the vehicle.

The driver was weaving across multiple lanes before accelerating to 103 mph. Musselman conducted an enforcement stop and began investigating the cause of the dangerous driving.

During the stop, the officer discovered an unusually cold canister and balloons inside the vehicle. CHP described the items as possible evidence of nitrous oxide use, although its account did not include any test results.

As the investigation continued, the officer asked the driver to step outside for a DUI evaluation. That's when the unusual choice of footwear became apparent.

Instead of ordinary shoes, the driver wore bunny slippers. The fluffy footwear stood out during an encounter that had already involved dangerous speeds and concerns about possible impairment.

CHP later gave its account of the stop a fitting title: "Hopping Into a DUI Arrest!"

A Serious Ending

Musselman did not handle the entire investigation herself. After making the initial stop and discovering the suspicious items, she turned the case over to a graveyard unit working the overnight shift.

Those officers continued the DUI investigation, which ultimately ended with the driver's arrest. CHP did not provide further details about the evaluation or explain whether the suspected nitrous oxide use was confirmed.

The agency also did not identify the driver or name the specific roadway where the stop occurred. Instead, its account focused on what Musselman observed and the unusual discovery that followed.

While the bunny slippers added some humor to the encounter, CHP made clear that the underlying behavior was dangerous. The agency warned that impairment from alcohol, nitrous oxide, or other drugs can put everyone on the road at risk.

CHP used the driver's footwear to deliver its message with a joke, then turned back to the seriousness of the arrest.

"The slippers? Comfortable. The driving? Absolutely not," CHP wrote.

"While the bunny slippers gave us a chuckle, impaired driving is no laughing matter."