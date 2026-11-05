Saleswoman Tried To Sell Five Buick Encores But Said None of Them Actually Worked: "I'm Confused"

Image Credit: @shelbykmcnamee/Buick

A saleswoman has taken to TikTok to share an experience she recently had as she tried to sell a Buick Encore GX, one of five she had on the lot, only to find out none of them worked. TikTok creator Shelby (@shelbykmcnamee) was quite shocked at what she found.

Shelby said in her video that her managers had given her the five Encores to sell, and her efforts to sell each one hit a major snag. It turned out that after two hours of searching for one that worked, none of the five the dealership had actually worked.

She was baffled and bemused by the situation and at a loss for what to do. Not one of the Buicks would turn on and start, meaning there was no way she could sell any of them, although she vowed to "keep trucking."

Her issues sparked speculation about whether this was a serious problem with the Buick Encore GX. It shed light on issues owners have reported in forums, and viewers of Shelby's video were quick to blame the Buick cars.

What Shelby Said Happened With the Cars

Shelby spoke about what happened in her TikTok video. “Today I'm selling a car, right? And it's one of these five Encores that my managers gave us to spot last week,” she said. “So, I've been working it up. I've been trying to sell it, right?” “Come to find out — I'm out here for an hour, two hours looking for one of them that works," she continued.

"None of them do. They're all dead. They all got something going,” added Shelby. She did say she planned to "keep on trucking," but clearly, something needs to be done to fix the cars that the dealership is trying to sell. It does make you wonder what on Earth has gone wrong for five of them to not work and all be sitting on the lot, with Shelby unable to sell a single one of them in that state.

She isn't the first person to note a problem like that with the cars. In June 2026, a user on a forum said they owned a brand-new Buick Encore GX. However, it struggled to start, even after the dealership replaced both the battery and the engine control module in the car. On Reddit, another user said that their car sometimes stalls on startup, with another user in the same thread stating that they had the same problem.

GM Does Seem To Be Aware of the Problem

Owners of the Encore GX may take some comfort in the fact that GM seems to be aware of the problem. In July 2026, GM issued a service bulletin that acknowledged potential stalling issues, as well as problems starting the SUV. In the bulletin, the company said that its engineers were investigating the problem but had yet to figure out a repair. The company told customers to turn off the car's Auto Stop feature, but drivers shouldn't have to do that.

Users on TikTok who watched Shelby's video were quick to blame the Buick for all the problems. “We have the same issue with batteries on our Buicks!!!” exclaimed one. “I had to stop working at a General Motors dealership because their vehicles are so unreliable," said another. “I now work where the vehicles are a lot more reliable, and I am a lot happier," they added.