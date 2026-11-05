Dealership Says Lexus Is On Hold Right Before Potential Buyer Signs Paperwork: "Did a Sales Rep Poach a Car From Under Me?"

Photo Credit: Wikideas1 / Wikimedia, Ethan Llamas / Wikimedia

Finding the right used car can take weeks. For one shopper, the search seemed over after they found a 2015 Lexus ES 350 at an AutoNation dealership. They were ready to buy it, but the car slipped away before they could put down a deposit.

At first, the buyer had every reason to think the sale would go through. Several employees confirmed the Lexus was available, and a salesperson even worked out a price that included delivery. All that remained was starting the paperwork.

Instead, the shopper was told the Lexus had already sold. That might have ended the matter, except a call to the sales manager brought a much different answer. According to the manager, the car was still there, but someone else had it on hold.

Now the buyer suspects there may have been more to the sudden change. In a Reddit post, they questioned whether a dealership employee had helped someone else get the car. It's a suspicion, not a proven claim, but the two stories left the shopper looking for answers.

Everything Looked Right



The buyer had a strict list of needs, and finding a Lexus that checked every box wasn't easy. It had to be an ES 350 with fewer than 120,000 miles, a black interior, and a clean history with no crashes. Even after taxes and fees, the total couldn't top $20,000.

Because the search covered dealerships nationwide, distance wasn't a dealbreaker. This AutoNation store was about 100 miles away, close enough to make delivery a practical choice. After speaking with several employees, the shopper settled on one salesperson and received a quote that included bringing the Lexus to a nearby AutoNation location.

Everything seemed settled when the buyer agreed to move ahead. The salesperson promised deposit forms and a new video of the car, giving the shopper reason to believe the next step was simply paying to hold it.

About an hour later, though, the message changed. The salesperson claimed the Lexus had sold the previous day. Oddly, the listing remained online, while the salesperson began suggesting other cars that didn't meet the buyer's needs.

Another Story Emerges

Rather than accept that answer, the shopper called back after getting advice from a friend who had worked for AutoNation. This time, they reached the sales manager, who painted a different picture of what was happening.

According to the buyer, the Lexus hadn't been sold. It was on hold through the end of the day for another customer, possibly a man planning to look at it for his daughter. That left the shopper wondering why the salesperson had claimed it was already gone.

The manager offered a backup option: a $200 deposit that would give the shopper a chance if the first deal fell through. Hoping to save the purchase, the buyer completed the form and sent over their card information.

But the charge never appeared. Before long, the dealership reported that the Lexus was no longer available, and its listing disappeared.

Still Looking For Answers

A friend suggested someone at the dealership might have wanted the car for a person they knew. The shopper wondered about that possibility, although nothing shared in the post proves an employee was involved. The conflicting answers could also have come from poor communication between staff members.

Reddit commenters offered different views. Some pointed out that used cars can sell quickly, especially when a customer visits in person. Others questioned how the salesperson and manager could give such different answers about the same Lexus.

The buyer eventually contacted AutoNation directly. In a later comment, they said the company had agreed to review what happened. They were especially interested in whether anyone else had placed a deposit before they tried to purchase the car.