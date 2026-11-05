Ford's Belt Buckles That Hold Key Fobs Keep Selling Out, and Now There's a Raptor Version

Ford has found an unexpected hit with truck enthusiasts: a Western-style belt buckle that holds a vehicle's key fob. The accessory, known as the Truckle, has sold out eight consecutive times, with one weekly release disappearing in just three minutes.

Now the automaker is introducing a new version inspired by its Raptor performance trucks. The $350 Raptor Truckle features a design modeled after the distinctive Ford grille, complete with three amber marker lights enthusiasts will recognize.

The original Truckle debuted in October 2025 as a limited-edition accessory celebrating the Ford F-150's 50th anniversary. According to Ford, the buckles have since attracted buyers across four continents.

The new Raptor edition will go on sale November 10, 2026, through A Cut Above Buckles, the American company responsible for producing the accessories. Only 500 examples are planned.

A Raptor Grille You Can Wear

The new design recreates the Raptor's prominent FORD lettering and signature amber lights in the center of an ornate Western-style buckle.

Like the original Truckle, it features a compartment designed to secure a compatible Ford key fob, allowing owners to carry their keys on their belt rather than in a pocket.

The original design was developed to accommodate Ford key fobs used in vehicles from the 2018 model year onward. It combines the decorative metalwork of a traditional rodeo buckle with a function intended for modern truck owners.

Made by a Former Rodeo Cowboy

The person behind the Truckle is Andy Andrews, founder of A Cut Above Buckles, a family-owned company established in 1999.

Andrews grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and competed as a rodeo bull rider before building a career making custom championship buckles. His interest in silversmithing began during his rodeo years, when he watched fellow competitors work with precious metals and eventually taught himself the craft.

He is also a longtime Ford truck enthusiast, having purchased his first Ford pickup in 1969.

Today, his company operates from Dammeron Valley, Utah, where traditional metalworking and engraving techniques are combined with modern equipment. Ford previously profiled Andrews and the craftsmanship behind the original Truckle, describing the process of shaping, engraving, and polishing the buckles.

The business has also remained a family operation. Andrews' daughters, son-in-law, and granddaughter have taken on roles ranging from design to shipping and customer service. The company continues to produce custom awards for rodeo competitors alongside its collaboration with Ford.

Ford Didn't Expect the Response

Even Ford's own Raptor brand manager, Zen Wohlers, initially questioned the concept.

"The first time I saw the Truckle, I laughed," Wohlers wrote in a November 5 article published by Ford.

Wohlers explained that his perspective changed after seeing how truck owners responded to the accessory. Customers began sharing photographs, showing their buckles to other enthusiasts, and searching for opportunities to purchase one.

The enthusiasm also influenced the development of the Raptor edition. Rather than simply adding a badge to an existing buckle, Ford worked with Andrews to translate recognizable elements of the truck's front end into a design small enough to wear.

Ford introduced the new version at Raptor Rally before showcasing it during the Formula 1 weekend in Austin, Texas. Musician Rob Baird wore one while performing with Daniel Ricciardo at the Ford Racing Den, while racing drivers Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad also appeared wearing the accessory.

For Wohlers, those appearances were an extension of something he had already observed among Raptor owners: the small accessories, personal touches, and shared interests that help connect people within the enthusiast community.

Where To Get the Ford Raptor Truckle

The Raptor Truckle is scheduled to go on sale November 10, with a retail price of $350. The earlier F-150 anniversary edition originally sold for $200.

Interested buyers can find product information and ordering updates on the official Ford Truckle Raptor Edition page at A Cut Above Buckles.