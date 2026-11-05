undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Guadalupe
Free dog food event in Guadalupe on Nov. 9
5 days ago
Free dog food will be given out to dog owners in Walupe on November 9 from 11:00 AM–4:00 PM at the Itom Hiapsi Multi Purpose Room in Guadalupe. Supplies are limited and will be available while they last. The event is courtesy of Chewy.com and Humane World for Animals.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.