On October 16, 2026, 53-year-old grandmother, Tonya Jean Mannion, was reportedly asked to babysit her three grandchildren. The children were two 8-year-olds and a 9-year-old. According to reports, they were driving around Lakeland, Florida, in a 2012 Buick Enclave, looking at Halloween decorations. One of the children reportedly spotted an inflatable ghost outside a home.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, one of the children started admiring the decoration. Mannion allegedly asked that child whether they wanted it. When the child said yes, Mannion allegedly parked the vehicle, walked onto the home’s porch, unplugged the inflatable ghost, and put it in her vehicle. The house’s home surveillance footage reportedly captured the entire incident.

The homeowner reportedly told authorities, who used the surveillance footage to identify Mannion. They tracked the alleged suspect down and found the stolen decoration in her vehicle, with her reportedly admitting to taking the inflatable ghost because her grandchildren wanted it. The decoration was then returned to its owner.

As for Mannion, she was arrested and booked into Polk County Jail. She faced six counts, including the unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, petit theft, criminal mischief under $200, and three counts of causing a child to become delinquent, dependent, or needy. The stolen ghost itself was reportedly worth $15, but the incident caused approximately $20 in damage to a warning sign.

Sheriff Judd Warns Inflatable Santa Owners

According to a social media post made by Sheriff Judd, Mannion was released after posting bond totaling $8,750, with her criminal case being filed in Polk County Circuit Court.

Sheriff Judd discussed the entire incident in detail during a morning briefing, joking that residents should protect their inflatable Santas now that Mannion was out on bond and Halloween had already passed. This was likely meant to be a joke, as the post’s comments also suggested.