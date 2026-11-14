Shortly after 11 PM on November 11, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance call in the Combee Settlement area of East Lakeland, Florida. The officers reportedly found two people arguing, which wouldn’t really be too much of a cause for concern, but they also reportedly appeared to be intoxicated.

After investigating, the deputies determined that no criminal activity had occurred during the argument, so they had no reason to interfere. As they prepared to leave, one of the people involved in the argument got into a Ford F-150 and drove away. Since the deputies had allegedly observed signs that the driver was impaired, they decided to conduct a traffic stop.

Deputies discovered that the driver, who had been identified as 66-year-old Verean Hughes of Lakeland, also had a juvenile riding in the truck with her. The vehicle was eventually stopped, and the driver was apprehended. Deputies notified the Florida Department of Children and Families first to ensure the juvenile was taken into safe custody.

Speaking of Hughes, she allegedly refused to participate in a field sobriety test. This, in addition to her allegedly driving away from the police while intoxicated and with a child in the truck, resulted in her being arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Processing Center, where she was charged with three offenses. The offenses included child neglect, DUI with a juvenile passenger, and refusal to submit to a DUI test.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd then made a post on his social media account reporting on the incident. He reported that Hughes was charged with one third-degree felony and two second-degree misdemeanors, though it’s unknown whether she was given any bond amount for the charges.

It’s unknown how old the juvenile was, their relationship to Hughes, and whether they sustained any injuries. The results of any later DUI tests also weren’t revealed, which means it’s unknown whether Hughes had a measured blood-alcohol concentration.