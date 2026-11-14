28-year-old Gregory Foster of Sunrise, Florida, found himself in hot water because of an incident that happened on November 11. Everything started when the Seminole Police Department was called to the Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood, Florida. This happened at approximately 11:06 AM, after security personnel reported a possible child-neglect incident.

Casino security personnel reportedly noticed a black BMW running in the parking lot. While that wouldn’t be an issue, no one was sitting in the driver’s seat, prompting them to check the car to ensure no one had accidentally left it on. When they checked the vehicle, the security found an infant in a car seat in the middle of the back seat.

The infant wasn’t buckled into the car seat, and the security told the police that the car had been parked there for more than an hour. The officers arrived at the scene and realized that the infant wasn’t moving, prompting them to force entry through the driver’s side window to check on the child. However, investigators said the infant was seemingly just sleeping.

The security personnel identified Foster as the vehicle’s owner, prompting them to go inside the casino to look for him. They allegedly found him inside the casino playing at a table.

Foster reportedly told officers that the baby had been left inside the vehicle for approximately 45 minutes, though casino security personnel had said that the time was approximately two hours. The arrest report doesn’t establish when Foster entered the casino or how long the infant was unattended.

Foster Was Arrested and Charged

Foster was arrested and transported to the Broward County Main Jail. During his bond hearing, his attorney allegedly disputed the allegations that the infant had been left alone, instead saying that the child had been left with Foster’s brother, who was supposed to supervise the infant. The attorney also argued that Foster couldn’t afford a substantial bond because he had recently paid rent.

Foster was charged with child neglect without great bodily harm. His bond was set at $2,500, and he was ordered to have no contact with the infant. Foster’s arrest and charges do not establish guilt, and the allegations have yet to be proven in court.