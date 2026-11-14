On November 10, a 9-year-old boy called 911 shortly after 5:20 PM. The reason was reportedly that he wanted to tell emergency dispatchers that he was hungry before ending the call shortly after making the statement. Miami Gardens police decided to track down the boy by responding to the family’s residence, discovering more than they expected.

According to the police, the boy and his 6-year-old sister were home alone without any adult supervision. The boy reportedly told the officers that his mother was at work and that he hadn’t eaten. The arrest reports state that the officers only found old rice, raw vegetables that required cooking, a package of frozen steaks, and a package of frozen chicken when they checked the refrigerator.

The police reported that not only was there no food readily available for the children to eat, but they were also sleeping in the same bedroom on a single air mattress. The authorities also added that the children weren’t enrolled in school, despite being of age.

The mother of the two children, identified as 33-year-old Ana Valladares, returned home at approximately 5:40 PM. She reportedly spoke with responding officers and even made a statement to the police that was eventually redacted from the publicly released arrest report.

The police contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families, which eventually led to Valladares being arrested on a child neglect charge. She was reportedly booked in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County, and, according to Local10, her bond was set at $10,000.

There are some important details that haven’t been included in the arrest report. For example, it’s unknown how long the children had been left alone or how long they had gone without eating. It’s also unknown what happened to the children after their mother was arrested, and whether the mother had faced any previous child neglect allegations.