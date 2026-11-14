37-year-old Jasmine Shalese Greer was arrested in South Miami, Florida, because her 5-year-old daughter was found wandering without adult supervision at a Family Dollar store on two occasions. That too, within four days.

The incident itself happened on November 6. South Miami police responded to the Family Dollar at approximately 1:16 PM because a 5-year-old girl had entered the store without an adult accompanying her. Store employees found her wandering inside and eating candy near the checkout counter, while only wearing a soiled diaper. The toddler was also nonverbal and couldn’tcommunicate with responding officers.

According to reports, the toddler had a cellphone with her that started ringing while officers were assisting her. The police determined that the child’s mother was trying to contact her. Greer eventually arrived at the store, saying that she had been cleaning her apartment when she realized her daughter was missing. She said that she had gone to the leasing office at her apartment complex to review surveillance footage and determine where her daughter had gone.

Most would assume that would be the end of things, but that wasn’t the case. Just four days later, on November 10, the same child wandered to the same Family Dollar store at approximately 12:43 PM. A concerned citizen saw the girl wandering alone again, wearing nothing but a soiled diaper. While the authorities were called this time as well, Greer allegedly took the toddler away before they could arrive.

The police reportedly searched the surrounding area and located Greer and the child inside the computer room in the lobby of their apartment complex. According to the officers, the toddler was still wearing the same soiled diaper when they found her, with surveillance footage reportedly showing the girl running across the store’s parking lot before she was found inside.

Greer Was Arrested and Charged

According to investigators of the South Miami Police Department, Greer admitted that she hadn’t been properly supervising her daughter, despite her reportedly being autistic and nonverbal. According to her, the girl had a history of wandering away from their apartment, and there had allegedly also been an incident where her then 7-year-old daughter had wandered away after returning home from school.

Greer was arrested on November 10, following the second incident. She faces child neglect charges, with her bond being set at $20,000, as per Local10. The judge also reportedly ordered her to stay at least 500 feet away from her daughter and prohibited her from having contact with the child if released.