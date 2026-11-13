GTA 6 has been available to preload for a few days now and has just received its first patch ahead of release. I’m expecting a few more of these and a likely “day one” patch at launch, but if you’re hoping to be ready to play as soon as possible, you might want to turn on your console and download this one. Here’s how big the patch is and which platform it’s currently available on.

GTA 6 Update Version 1.002.000

Rockstar has released a 1 GB (1.073 GB) patch for GTA 6, five days ahead of its release. Since this is a pre-release patch, there are currently no patch notes available explaining what’s included.

Screenshot by GTA 6 Bible

As of writing, the update is only available on PS5, but it could roll out on Xbox Series X|S as well.

The patch updates the game version of GTA 6 from 1.001.004 to 1.002.000. It doesn’t appear to affect the overall installation size, which remains at 209.9 GB on PS5, at least the preloaded size. Here’s a comparison of the game information from my PS5 console before and after the patch:

Screenshot by GTA 6 Bible Screenshot by GTA 6 Bible

I’m expecting a few more patches like this ahead of release, and I wouldn’t count on Rockstar providing patch notes for every pre-release update. We might get something more substantial to accompany the eventual day-one patch, but we’ll have to see when that’s deployed.

Oh, and don’t kid yourself into thinking this is going to be anything significant. This isn’t going to add a 40 FPS mode or anything like that. It’s more likely Rockstar ironing out bugs and addressing technical issues ahead of release, something that’s completely normal for a major launch. You should also expect patches after launch. A game of this scale is bound to have some bugs and technical issues that players will report once they get their hands on it.

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