Florida Couple Arrested After Leaving 3 Children in Jeep While Gambling at Casino

A Florida couple is facing child neglect charges after allegedly leaving three young children alone inside a parked Jeep while they gambled at a casino. This incident happened in Hollywood, Broward County, Florida, on November 1, though things continued to escalate after that date.

Everything started shortly after 1:30 AM on November 1, when the security at the Seminole Classic Casino contacted police after they saw three children inside a parked Jeep in the casino’s north parking lot. While the vehicle wasn’t running, the windows were still rolled up, and the security believed that the children were unconscious.

The security reportedly discovered that the children were conscious but sweating. That’s when responding officers arrived at the scene, discovering that they felt heat coming from inside the vehicle when they opened the doors. They also reported that they noticed sweat on the children’s faces.

The children also reportedly didn’t have access to any food, water, or even a cellphone that they could use to contact an adult. They didn’t have any way to access their mother if they needed any assistance. The police reportedly offered the children water while they waited for paramedics. Seminole Fire Rescue personnel also examined the three children at the scene and discovered that no one required any medical assistance.

The Parents Had Allegedly Left to Gamble

The authorities reviewed surveillance footage from the casino to discover that the children had reportedly been left alone since 11:50 PM on October 31, when the Jeep reportedly arrived. The two adults the children had come to the parking lot with were identified as 42-year-old Terrence Dirod Wright and 32-year-old Lillian Mun.

When questioned, Wright reportedly said that he and Mun had gone to the casino to use the bathroom, and he said that the children were likely still inside the vehicle because he couldn’t find the keys. On the other hand, Mun reportedly gave a different explanation, saying that she had initially remained inside the Jeep with the children, but the vehicle shut off because it had a push-to-start ignition, and she didn’t have the keys.

However, according to the investigators, surveillance footage showed Mun entering the casino at approximately 12:38 AM. Just three minutes later, she was reportedly sitting next to Wright at a slot machine while watching him gamble. The footage allegedly showed the couple gambling together without returning to check on the children.

Both Mun and Wright were arrested and transported to the Broward County Main Jail. They were both reportedly charged with three counts of child neglect without great bodily harm and two counts of leaving a child under six unattended in a motor vehicle. Mun was reportedly denied bond because she was already on probation, while Wright’s bond was set at $22,500.