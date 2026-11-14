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🐶 Friendly Grovetown Dogs Ready for Adoption at Local Shelter
Looking for a loyal friend in Grovetown? These sweet dogs at Columbia County Animal Services are waiting for a safe, loving home.
REMI
- Breed: Parson Russell Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with White
- Shelter: Columbia County Animal Services
- Phone: (706) 541-4077
- Health: Heartworm negative; DA2PP vaccination good until 11/9/27
- Background: Rescued by a citizen and brought to the shelter on 11/06/26 after being found on Carlene Dr in Harlem, GA.
If you’re looking for a smaller terrier-type dog, Remi could be a great match. Call the shelter to ask about her and arrange a visit.
👉 Meet Remi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TILLY
- Breed: Parson Russell Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Columbia County Animal Services
- Phone: (706) 541-4077
- Health: Heartworm negative; DA2PP vaccination good until 11/9/27
- Background: Rescued by a citizen and brought to the shelter on 11/06/26 after being found on Carlene Dr in Harlem, GA.
Tilly is another lovely Parson Russell Terrier looking for a home. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her personality and see if she’s the right fit for you.
👉 Meet Tilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CAMIE
- Breed: Labrador Retriever (mix)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Shelter: Columbia County Animal Services
- Phone: (706) 541-4077
- Health: Heartworm negative; DA2PP vaccination good until 11/9/27
- Background: Rescued by animal services and brought to the shelter on 11/04/26 after being found on Cam Dr.
If you love Labs, Camie may be just the gentle companion you’re hoping for. Call the shelter to ask about visiting her and starting the adoption process.
👉 Meet Camie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Grovetown or Harlem area, please consider visiting Columbia County Animal Services to meet these dogs in person. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and on social media can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.