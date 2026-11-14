Looking for a loyal friend in Grovetown? These sweet dogs at Columbia County Animal Services are waiting for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Parson Russell Terrier

Parson Russell Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Columbia County Animal Services

Phone: (706) 541-4077

Health: Heartworm negative; DA2PP vaccination good until 11/9/27

Heartworm negative; Background: Rescued by a citizen and brought to the shelter on 11/06/26 after being found on Carlene Dr in Harlem, GA.

If you’re looking for a smaller terrier-type dog, Remi could be a great match. Call the shelter to ask about her and arrange a visit.

👉 Meet Remi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Parson Russell Terrier

Parson Russell Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Columbia County Animal Services

Phone: (706) 541-4077

Health: Heartworm negative; DA2PP vaccination good until 11/9/27

Heartworm negative; Background: Rescued by a citizen and brought to the shelter on 11/06/26 after being found on Carlene Dr in Harlem, GA.

Tilly is another lovely Parson Russell Terrier looking for a home. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her personality and see if she’s the right fit for you.

👉 Meet Tilly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever (mix)

Labrador Retriever (mix) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Columbia County Animal Services

Phone: (706) 541-4077

Health: Heartworm negative; DA2PP vaccination good until 11/9/27

Heartworm negative; Background: Rescued by animal services and brought to the shelter on 11/04/26 after being found on Cam Dr.

If you love Labs, Camie may be just the gentle companion you’re hoping for. Call the shelter to ask about visiting her and starting the adoption process.

👉 Meet Camie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Grovetown or Harlem area, please consider visiting Columbia County Animal Services to meet these dogs in person. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, and on social media can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.