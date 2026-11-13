Grovetown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or already highly specialized.

Here are several medical roles hiring now in Grovetown, GA:

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Grovetown, GA (5303A Wrightsboro Rd)

(5303A Wrightsboro Rd) Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $172,000/year (40 hrs/week range; bonus eligible)

(40 hrs/week range; bonus eligible) Why it’s worth a look: Lead patient care at a busy retail pharmacy, from counseling and immunizations to managing prescriptions. Comes with broad health, financial, PTO, and education benefits (Live Better U) fully paid by Walmart for tuition, books, and fees.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Grovetown, GA (Columbia County)

(Columbia County) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: OR RN role where you’re central to surgical care and patient advocacy, with a focus on shared governance, professional growth, and performance improvement. Requires RN license (single-state or compact) plus BLS and ACLS (or equivalent).

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Location: Grovetown, GA (serving Augusta area)

(serving Augusta area) Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Great fit if you like hands-on patient contact and lab work. You’ll handle blood draws, sample processing, and basic clerical tasks, with daily patient interaction. Requires HS diploma/GED, BLS, and phlebotomy certification (ASCP, AMT, NHA, NCCT, ABB, or NPA).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.