🏥 Grovetown, GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Grovetown’s healthcare scene is growing fast, with new clinics and services popping up around Columbia County. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re ready for your next move in medicine.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Grovetown, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on outpatient role where you’ll take vitals, give approved injections, draw blood, run simple tests, and help with front desk tasks. Great fit if you have CMA/RMA/CCMA/NCMA certification, BLS, at least 1 year in an outpatient setting, and want to grow inside a large Georgia health system.

Employer: Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System Location: Grovetown, GA

Type: Full-time (Fri–Sun, 7:00 a.m.–7:30 p.m. )

(Fri–Sun, ) Salary: Not listed; sign-on bonus and relocation assistance available for eligible candidates

Weekend day-shift MRI role with a big focus on quality imaging and patient care. You’ll run MRI studies, handle contrast safely, and keep the suite Joint Commission–ready. Requires an accredited MRI program, ARRT-MR or ARMRIT, and BLS, plus comfort in a fast-paced, team-focused environment.

Employer: Correct Rx Pharmacy Services, Inc.

Location: Grovetown, GA 30813 (ASMP correctional healthcare facility)

(ASMP correctional healthcare facility) Type: Full-time, in person

Starting Salary: $120,000 annually

Schedule: Day shift, no weekends or holidays

Clinical pharmacist role with steady weekday hours and no retail chaos. You’ll review and verify orders, dispense meds, and work closely with physicians and nurses on safe, effective medication management for a correctional population.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.