On November 9, the City Council got the final report for the Long-Term Water Supply Study. The study looked at how much water Grover Beach has now, how much it will need later, and what extra water sources might help in the future.

Grover Beach now uses water from Lopez Lake and the Santa Maria Valley Groundwater Basin, which both depend on rain. These sources meet needs today, but the study found a small and manageable supply gap in the next 3-5 years, and larger gaps later in the 30-year planning period. Neighbors can read the press release and learn more on the City website for details on findings and next steps.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Grover Beach