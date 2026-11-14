Groveport is busy with freight, home deliveries, and industrial services right now, which means steady work for drivers. If you like being on the road and staying active, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Safety-Kleen (a Clean Harbors company)

Safety-Kleen (a company) Location: Groveport, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$24/hour + OT

Train to drive a Class B box truck while Safety-Kleen pays for your CDL B, plus Hazmat and Tanker endorsements. You’ll service parts washer machines, pick up containerized hazardous waste, and sell products on a set route, with benefits starting after 30 days and room to grow.

Employer: HD Supply

Location: Groveport, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$27.60/hour

Deliver and install kitchen and laundry appliances using a company truck, with steady hours and strong benefits (medical, 401(k) match, paid time off, and more). This is a good fit if you’re comfortable lifting 50+ lbs, have box truck experience, and like hands-on work with customers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers in Groveport are hiring often, and experience here can open doors to even better routes and pay.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.