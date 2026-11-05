🚚 Groveport, OH Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week

Groveport is busy with warehouse and logistics work right now. If you like fast-paced shifts and steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cart.com

Cart.com Location: Groveport, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level warehouse role with no experience required. You’ll pick, pack, restock, and help with inbound/outbound orders in a modern fulfillment center, with chances to learn scanners, inventory, and different parts of the operation.

Employer: Boar’s Head

Location: Groveport, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $22.80 per hour

Hands-on dock job handling shipping and receiving in a cold warehouse environment. You’ll run a stand-up forklift, move product, keep the area clean, and support other departments while working at a solid hourly rate.

Employer: Forward Air

Location: Groveport, OH

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 9 AM–5:30 PM

Pay: $24.00 per hour

Office-based logistics role supporting agent terminals and daily freight operations. Good fit if you have a few years in transportation/logistics or customer service and like tracking shipments, solving problems, and working with data and email.

Employer: Menasha Corporation

Location: Groveport, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Stand-up forklift position moving pallets, finished goods, and materials in a packaging facility. You’ll handle inventory counts, use a warehouse management system, and support production lines in a busy, team-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.