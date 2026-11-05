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🚚 Groveport, OH Supply Chain Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week
Groveport is busy with warehouse and logistics work right now. If you like fast-paced shifts and steady hours, these local roles are worth a look.
Fulfillment Associate
- Employer: Cart.com
- Location: Groveport, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level warehouse role with no experience required. You’ll pick, pack, restock, and help with inbound/outbound orders in a modern fulfillment center, with chances to learn scanners, inventory, and different parts of the operation.
Shipping/Receiving 1st Shift – Stand Up Forklift ($22.80/hr)
- Employer: Boar’s Head
- Location: Groveport, OH
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Pay: $22.80 per hour
Hands-on dock job handling shipping and receiving in a cold warehouse environment. You’ll run a stand-up forklift, move product, keep the area clean, and support other departments while working at a solid hourly rate.
Agent Operations Coordinator ($24/hr)
- Employer: Forward Air
- Location: Groveport, OH
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 9 AM–5:30 PM
- Pay: $24.00 per hour
Office-based logistics role supporting agent terminals and daily freight operations. Good fit if you have a few years in transportation/logistics or customer service and like tracking shipments, solving problems, and working with data and email.
Forklift Operator
- Employer: Menasha Corporation
- Location: Groveport, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Stand-up forklift position moving pallets, finished goods, and materials in a packaging facility. You’ll handle inventory counts, use a warehouse management system, and support production lines in a busy, team-focused environment.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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