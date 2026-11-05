🚌 Groveport, OH Transportation Jobs with Multiple Driving Roles

Groveport is busy with freight right now, and that means steady work for experienced drivers. Here are several solid options if you’ve got a clean record and like being on the road.

Employer: Penske Logistics

Penske Logistics Location: Groveport, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: ~$96,000/year avg + up to $10,400 in incentives, $5,000 sign-on bonus

Home daily running linehaul from Groveport, OH to Marysville, MI and back, no-touch, drop-and-hook freight. Late-model trucks, strong benefits from day one, and a steady Mon–Fri, 4:30–5:00 PM dispatch schedule.

Employer: LKQ Corporation

Location: Groveport, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Early shift 3:30 AM–12:00 PM, moving parts between locations and customers, with loading/unloading. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement for drivers who don’t mind physical work.

Employer: Total Talent Advisors (Amazon Freight Partner)

Location: Based in Groveport, OH – OTR

Type: Full-time, OTR

Pay: From $26/hour, about $1,600–$1,800/week (avg ~$80,000/year)

Over-the-road Amazon-only freight, mostly no-touch, using new Amazon-branded sleeper cabs. 5 days on / 2 days off, W-2 job with health, dental, PTO, 401(k) and a sign-on bonus for drivers who want longer runs and predictable weekly pay.

If one of these fits your lifestyle (home daily vs. OTR, nights vs. early mornings), click through and apply soon—good driving jobs in Groveport get picked up fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.