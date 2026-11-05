🍽️ Multiple Food Service Jobs Hiring Now in Groveport, OH

Groveport’s fast-food spots are busy and hiring. If you want steady hours, free meals, and room to grow, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Wendy’s

Wendy’s Location: 5900 Groveport Rd, Groveport, OH 43125

Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.00 – $14.00/hour

Free meals on shift, paid training, and a flexible schedule. This role is great if you’re new to restaurant work and want a place where you can move up over time.

Employer: KBP Brands (KFC)

Location: Groveport, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

No experience needed—just be 16+ with a positive attitude. You get paid training, a free shift meal, KFC discounts, PTO, and access to education perks like free GED and scholarship options.

If something looks good, click through and apply soon so you’re at the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.