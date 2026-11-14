⚠️ Groveland police dispatch moving to county center Nov. 16

Starting November 16, 2026, Groveland Police Department (GPD) dispatchers will temporarily work from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Communications Center because of low staffing in Groveland’s own dispatch.

What stays the same:

GPD officers will still respond to calls in Groveland .

will still respond to calls in . You still call 911 for emergencies.

for emergencies. The police non-emergency number stays : 352-429-4166 .

: . A trained dispatcher will answer, take your info, and send help.

What will sound different:

When you call, the dispatcher will answer, “Lake County Sheriff’s Office…”

LCSO staff will answer 911 and non-emergency lines; Groveland dispatchers will dispatch GPD officers.

Other helpful numbers:

After-hours water emergencies: 352-973-3529.

This move is temporary and not a merger of GPD with LCSO. Groveland City Council will decide on a long-term solution. Questions? Email Communications@groveland-fl.gov.