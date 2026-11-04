🚨 Sewage backups affecting Waterside Pointe homes

🚨 Sewage backups reported in Waterside Pointe

The City of Groveland and its utility contractor are dealing with sewage backups and vacuum issues in the Waterside Pointe neighborhood after heavy rain on Sunday night and Monday morning.

The problem comes from low vacuum pressure in the sewer system, which led to 23 vacuum pits being affected (10 with vacuum leaks and 13 with sewer backups). Homes and pits along Juniper Springs Drive, Blue Cypress Drive, and Barefoot Bay Loop have been impacted, and some residents have reported sewage backing up into their homes.

City staff and contractor Woodard & Curran are on site, checking and fixing each pit. The vacuum system is currently operating normally, but more issues could pop up this week. Waterside Pointe residents have been given a special on-call phone number to report problems.

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