Here are a few free items your neighbors in Groveland, CA are offering. If you can use any of these, reach out to the poster and give them a new home.

Item: Recliner lift chair

Condition: Good condition, offered free to anyone who needs a lift chair

Location: Pine Mountain, Groveland, CA

Category: Furniture

Details: Power lift-style recliner that helps the sitter stand up more easily. Great for someone with mobility issues or who needs extra support getting in and out of a chair.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted reclaimed wood pieces

Condition: Mixed pieces, suitable for projects or burning

Location: Yosemite Acres, Groveland, CA

Category: Garden / DIY

Details: A pile of reclaimed wood, ideal for DIY projects, garden borders, small builds, or firewood. Sizes and shapes vary, so it’s best for folks who don’t need exact dimensions.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Broyhill wooden entertainment center with TV

Condition: Used; backing has a hole, which is hidden behind the TV

Location: Pine Mountain Lake, Groveland, CA

Category: Furniture

Details: A beautiful wooden entertainment cabinet from Broyhill, comes with a TV in place. The back panel has a hole, but the TV blocks it, as shown in the photos. Great if you want a solid wood media cabinet and don’t mind a cosmetic issue in the back.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals in Groveland, try to contact the poster soon—free items tend to go fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.