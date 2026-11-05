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Groveland

🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Groveland Right Now

5 days ago

There are some nice free items up for grabs in Groveland, especially around Pine Mountain. If you can pick things up, you might find something perfect for your home.

Grandfather Clock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s51vh_1GnkXqb200

Item: Beautiful grandfather clock with wooden finish and glass door
Details: Classic pendulum design, tall floor clock style. Free to a good home. You must pick up.
Condition: Not fully described, but listed as a nice piece with a wood finish and glass front
Location: Pine Mountain, Groveland, CA
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

ResMed AirSense 10 CPAP Machine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WBZF9_1GnkXqb200

Item: ResMed AirSense 10 CPAP machine
Details: Includes tubing and accessories; model is AirSense 10
Location: Pine Mountain, Groveland, CA
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Metal Star Wall Art

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KM52l_1GnkXqb200

Item: Metal star wall art panel
Details: Decorative metal panel with a star design, originally purchased from Pottery Barn. Free to take.
Location: Pine Mountain, Groveland, CA
Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Groveland tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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