🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Groveland Right Now

There are some nice free items up for grabs in Groveland, especially around Pine Mountain. If you can pick things up, you might find something perfect for your home.

Item: Beautiful grandfather clock with wooden finish and glass door

Details: Classic pendulum design, tall floor clock style. Free to a good home. You must pick up.

Condition: Not fully described, but listed as a nice piece with a wood finish and glass front

Location: Pine Mountain, Groveland, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: ResMed AirSense 10 CPAP machine

Details: Includes tubing and accessories; model is AirSense 10

Location: Pine Mountain, Groveland, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Metal star wall art panel

Details: Decorative metal panel with a star design, originally purchased from Pottery Barn. Free to take.

Location: Pine Mountain, Groveland, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Groveland tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.