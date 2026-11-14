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📅 Hunger Games laser tag night for teens at Grove Library
11 days ago
📅 Hunger Games Laser Tag Night for Teens
Tweens and teens, get ready for an after-hours laser tag battle at the Grove Public Library!
When: Monday, November 16, 6:30–8:00 PM
Where: Grove Public Library
Who: Tweens & Teens, ages 12–18
What: Hunger Games–inspired laser tag game, plus pizza included
Bring your friends, form your “district,” and enjoy a fun night of action, strategy, and friendly competition in the library after hours.
More Info: Hunger Games Laser Tag | Eastern Oklahoma Library ...
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