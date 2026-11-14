📅 Hunger Games Laser Tag Night for Teens

Tweens and teens, get ready for an after-hours laser tag battle at the Grove Public Library!

When: Monday, November 16, 6:30–8:00 PM

Where: Grove Public Library

Who: Tweens & Teens, ages 12–18

What: Hunger Games–inspired laser tag game, plus pizza included

Bring your friends, form your “district,” and enjoy a fun night of action, strategy, and friendly competition in the library after hours.