Healthcare hiring in Grove, OK is steady, with solid options for nurses and advanced practice pros. Here are a few roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

INTEGRIS Health Location: Grove, OK (Float between Grove & Miami)

(Float between Grove & Miami) Type: Full-time, Night Shift

Pay: $50/hr

This iFlex RN role lets you float where you’re needed most, with strong hourly pay and variety in your day-to-day. You’ll handle assessments, care plans, and mentoring support staff across different units.

Employer: Grove Nursing Center

Location: Grove, OK

Type: Not listed (likely on-site, regular schedule)

This role focuses on coordinating resident assessments and care documentation in a nursing home setting. It’s a good fit if you enjoy building real relationships with seniors and want your work to directly impact their daily quality of life.

Employer: INTEGRIS Health

INTEGRIS Health Location: Grove, OK

Type: Full-time

In this OB/GYN clinic role, you’ll do detailed patient assessments, order tests, manage treatments, and educate patients. Ideal if you’re a PA who wants steady clinic hours and close collaboration with a supervising physician.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on schedule, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.