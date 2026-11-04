⚠️ Grove airport board meeting moved to Nov. 12 at 4 p.m.

⚠️ Grove airport board moves November meeting to Nov. 12

The Grove Municipal Airport Managing Authority (GMAMA) has cancelled its regular meeting that was set for Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 3:00 p.m.

All items from that agenda will now be handled at a special meeting on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.

New meeting details:

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Thursday, Time: 4:00 p.m.

Location: City of Grove Council Chambers, 1201 NEO Loop, Grove, OK 74344

If you planned to attend the November 11 meeting, go to the November 12 special meeting instead.

Questions? Call the Airport Manager at 918-961-0837.