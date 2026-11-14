Grove City retail is buzzing right now, especially with seasonal and part-time roles. If you like helping people and being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

J.Crew Factory Location: Grove City, PA

Type: Part-time, Seasonal

Pay: $13.50 – $15.52/hour

Why it’s interesting: Help shoppers find outfits and accessories in a fun, fashion-focused outlet setting. Includes bonus programs, up to 60% employee discount, and access to a 401(k) with company match.

Employer: kate spade new york

Location: Grove City, PA

Type: Part-time, Temporary

Pay: $15.00 – $19.25/hour

Why it’s interesting: Style-focused role where you help customers build looks and learn omni/virtual selling. Offers access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), parental leave, commuter benefits, disability insurance, and tuition assistance (per company program details).

Employer: AVI Foodsystems, Inc.

Location: Mercer & Grove City, PA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Mix of customer service and merchandising—stock coolers and shelves, keep displays looking sharp, and interact with customers. Offers flexible schedule, free meals/snacks, and growth opportunities, with full benefits for qualifying full-time roles.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.