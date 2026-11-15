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Grove City
🏥 Grove City, OH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel Roles
5 days ago
Grove City’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel roles are paying well right now. If you’re open to evenings and flexible schedules, these could be strong money-makers.
Travel MRI Technologist – $2,880/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Grove City, OH
- Salary: $2,880 per week (40 hours, 10-hour evening shifts)
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract
- Schedule: 4x10s, Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri, 11:00–21:30
This is a high-paying MRI Tech travel contract with steady evening hours and a 13-week duration. Good fit if you like a set schedule and want strong weekly pay plus a travel package.
Laboratory – Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) – $2,000/week
- Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources
- Location: Grove City, OH 43123
- Salary: $2,000 gross per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel
- Schedule: 5x8 evening shift, 2:00 PM–10:30 PM
Travel MLT role with weekly pay and day-one health, dental, and vision benefits. Great if you have an active OH Lab Specialist license and want steady evenings plus agency perks and referral bonuses.
Hospice Licensed Practical Nurse
- Employer: Health Marketing
- Location: Grove City, OH
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Home-based hospice LPN role focused on comfort, dignity, and symptom management. Ideal if you’re an LPN who loves patient-centered care, family support, and working closely with an interdisciplinary team.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many agencies can match you with similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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