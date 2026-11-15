Grove City’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel roles are paying well right now. If you’re open to evenings and flexible schedules, these could be strong money-makers.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Grove City, OH

Salary: $2,880 per week (40 hours, 10-hour evening shifts)

(40 hours, 10-hour evening shifts) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 4x10s, Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri, 11:00–21:30

This is a high-paying MRI Tech travel contract with steady evening hours and a 13-week duration. Good fit if you like a set schedule and want strong weekly pay plus a travel package.

Employer: ProMed Staffing Resources

Location: Grove City, OH 43123

Salary: $2,000 gross per week

Type: Full-time, Travel

Schedule: 5x8 evening shift, 2:00 PM–10:30 PM

Travel MLT role with weekly pay and day-one health, dental, and vision benefits. Great if you have an active OH Lab Specialist license and want steady evenings plus agency perks and referral bonuses.

Employer: Health Marketing

Location: Grove City, OH

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Home-based hospice LPN role focused on comfort, dignity, and symptom management. Ideal if you’re an LPN who loves patient-centered care, family support, and working closely with an interdisciplinary team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many agencies can match you with similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.