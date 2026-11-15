Grove City has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from big-box retail to banking. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5466

Walmart Supercenter Location: 1693 Stringtown Rd, Grove City, OH 43123

Salary: $15–$28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-Time (Opening, Morning shifts)

Stock and merchandise health and beauty products, build seasonal displays, and help customers find what they need. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, paid time off, and access to Live Better U (tuition, books, and fees paid for select education programs).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5466

Walmart Supercenter Location: 1693 Stringtown Rd, Grove City, OH 43123

Salary: $15–$28/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-Time (Mid-Shift, Closing)

Help customers with their vehicle service needs while they shop, handling service write-ups and customer communication. Role includes chances for advanced training and growth in auto services, plus Walmart benefits, PTO, and education support through Live Better U.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: Grove City, OH financial centers (exact branch based on business needs)

financial centers (exact branch based on business needs) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-Time (40 hours/week, 1st shift)

Work in-branch helping clients with everyday banking, cash transactions, and bigger financial goals. Good fit if you enjoy sales, building relationships, and learning banking tools; weekend or extended hours may be required, and prior sales or cash-handling experience is a plus.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good customer-facing roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.