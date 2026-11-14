Grove City’s food scene is busy, and a lot of places are hiring right now. If you like fast‑paced work and helping people eat well and have fun, these are worth a look.

Employer: Arby’s

Arby’s Location: Grove City, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the front line at a busy sandwich shop, taking orders, making food, and keeping guests happy. Perks include weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, training, and chances to move up, plus access to benefits like medical, 401(k), and PTO if eligible.

Employer: Optalis Healthcare (Health & Rehabilitation Centers)

Location: Grove City, OH

Type: Not listed (likely regular staff role)

Not listed (likely regular staff role) Salary: Not listed

Prepare and serve nutritious meals for residents in a healthcare setting, following recipes and special diets. This is a 4am–1pm morning shift, good for early birds with at least 1+ year of institutional cooking experience who want steady hours and a meaningful role.

Employer: Lucky Strike Entertainment

Location: Grove City, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the high‑energy food and drink service at a busy bowling and entertainment center. You’ll deliver orders, support servers and the kitchen, and keep the place guest‑ready, with fun perks like free bowling and attractions, arcade discounts, and food & beverage deals starting on day one.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.