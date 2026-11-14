Healthcare hiring around Grove City, OH is steady right now, with a nice mix of travel contracts and local full-time roles. If you’re in allied health, nursing, or rehab, there’s something here worth a look.

Employer: Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce)

Treva Corporation (Treva Workforce) Location: Grove City, OH

Type: Internship / Travel , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts

, , , Pay: $2,436 per week

Travel Echo Tech role with steady daytime hours and a 13-week contract. Comes with weekly pay and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and referral bonuses through a woman-owned staffing agency.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Grove City, OH

Type: Full-time Travel , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 4x10 evening shifts (11:00–21:30, Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri)

, , , Pay: $2,880 per week

MRI Tech travel contract with a consistent 4-day workweek and evenings-only schedule. Good fit if you like higher weekly pay and want to work with an agency founded by travel nurses.

Employer: Proforma Health

Location: Grove City, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Full-time RN role providing compassionate, patient-centered care in a medical services setting. Good option if you want a stable, local nursing position rather than travel work.

Employer: Mount Carmel Health System

Location: 5300 North Meadows Drive, Grove City, OH 43123

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Exercise Physiologist role working directly with cardiac, pulmonary, and vascular rehab patients, plus Healthy Exercise and Lifestyle programs. Requires a Bachelor’s in Exercise Physiology (Master’s preferred), BLS and ACLS, and 1–2 years’ experience; comes with day-one medical/dental/vision, retirement match, PTO, tuition support, and DailyPay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Grove City tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.