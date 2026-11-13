Grove City is busy with warehouse and logistics work right now. If you like fast-paced shifts and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: FST Logistics

FST Logistics Location: Grove City, OH

Grove City, OH Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support the Transportation Dispatch Department with data entry, tracking drivers, planning inbound/outbound freight, and solving issues on the fly. Good fit if you have 1+ year in logistics, strong computer skills, and like staying organized while juggling lots of moving parts.

Employer: Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Location: Grove City, OH

Grove City, OH Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Pay: $15.50/hour

Hands-on warehouse role sorting and checking mail, clearing machine jams, and helping with inbound and outbound loads. Great if you want steady weekday hours, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like a physical job with benefits, weekly pay, and training for growth.

Employer: Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Location: Grove City, OH

Grove City, OH Type: Full-time, Direct Hire

Pay: $16.50/hour

Same core work as the Mon–Fri role—sorting mail, checking barcodes, moving pallets, and supporting dispatch—but with a Tuesday–Saturday schedule and a slightly higher hourly rate. Comes with paid time off, insurance options, 401(k) with match, and weekly paychecks.

If one of these fits your schedule and strength level, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.