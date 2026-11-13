Grove City’s retail scene is busy and growing, and stores need extra hands to keep shelves stocked and displays looking sharp. If you like active work and talking with people, these merchandiser roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company

The Retail Odyssey Company Location: Grove City, OH (local stores)

(local stores) Salary: $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Help set up displays, reset shelves, and track inventory so shoppers can easily find what they need. Training is provided, no experience required, and there are benefits and growth opportunities if you want to build a retail career.

Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company

The Retail Odyssey Company Location: Grove City, OH (traveling role)

(traveling role) Salary: $16.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Similar hands-on merchandising work, but with paid travel and overnight stays as you support multiple stores. Good fit if you like being on the road, staying active, and want full-time hours with benefits and training.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Grove City, OH (multiple store locations)

(multiple store locations) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support several stores by implementing planograms, stocking shelves, and building displays. Great if you already have some merchandising experience and like moving between locations instead of staying in one store.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can help you decide fast. And if you’re interested, don’t wait to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.