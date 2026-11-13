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🛒 Grove City Retail Jobs: Multiple Merchandiser Roles Hiring Now
Grove City’s retail scene is busy and growing, and stores need extra hands to keep shelves stocked and displays looking sharp. If you like active work and talking with people, these merchandiser roles are worth a look.
Retail Merchandiser
- Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company
- Location: Grove City, OH (local stores)
- Salary: $16.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Help set up displays, reset shelves, and track inventory so shoppers can easily find what they need. Training is provided, no experience required, and there are benefits and growth opportunities if you want to build a retail career.
Traveling Retail Merchandiser - Daytime
- Employer: The Retail Odyssey Company
- Location: Grove City, OH (traveling role)
- Salary: $16.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Similar hands-on merchandising work, but with paid travel and overnight stays as you support multiple stores. Good fit if you like being on the road, staying active, and want full-time hours with benefits and training.
Retail Merchandiser (Traveling)
- Employer: Bennetts Company
- Location: Grove City, OH (multiple store locations)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Support several stores by implementing planograms, stocking shelves, and building displays. Great if you already have some merchandising experience and like moving between locations instead of staying in one store.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can help you decide fast. And if you’re interested, don’t wait to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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