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Grove City
📅 SWCSEF Honor Choir & Orchestra Concert Nov. 17
4 days ago
📅 SWCSEF Honor Choir & Orchestra Benefit Concert
Enjoy an evening of music while supporting the South-Western City Schools Education Foundation (SWCSEF).
Date: November 17, 2026
Time: 7:00–9:00 PM
Location: Central Crossing High School, 4500 Big Run South Rd, Grove City
The event features the SWCSEF Honor Choir and Orchestra in concert. It’s listed as a South-Western City Schools District Event.
Families, students, staff, and community members are welcome to come out and enjoy the performance and support the foundation.
More Info: Event Details
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