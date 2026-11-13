📅 SWCSEF Honor Choir & Orchestra Benefit Concert

Enjoy an evening of music while supporting the South-Western City Schools Education Foundation (SWCSEF).

Date: November 17, 2026

Time: 7:00–9:00 PM

Location: Central Crossing High School, 4500 Big Run South Rd, Grove City

The event features the SWCSEF Honor Choir and Orchestra in concert. It’s listed as a South-Western City Schools District Event.

Families, students, staff, and community members are welcome to come out and enjoy the performance and support the foundation.