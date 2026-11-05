🚌 Grove City, OH Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Grove City’s transport scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with trucks, tools, or being on the road, there are some solid options right now.

Employer: CENTRAL OHIO CONTRACTORS INC

CENTRAL OHIO CONTRACTORS INC Location: Grove City, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive roll-off trucks, hauling open-top and compactor containers between jobsites, transfer stations, and landfills. Good fit if you have a Class A or B CDL with air brake endorsement and like local driving with varied routes and tight maneuvers.

Employer: EXCEL TRUCKING

Location: Grove City, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00 – $40.00 per hour

Hands-on role working on diesel trucks and trailers, doing diagnostics, repairs, and preventive maintenance. Comes with weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, tool and boot allowance, company-paid ASE, and a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

Employer: C2C HOLDINGS INC (FedEx contractor)

(FedEx contractor) Location: Grove City, OH

Type: Full-time, Team driving

Pay: About $2,100 – $2,700 per week (team split, $.95 CPM)

Run no-touch freight in newer trucks on FedEx routes as part of a team. Includes health, dental, vision, holiday pay, layover/detention/breakdown pay, and referral bonuses if you like bringing friends on board.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.