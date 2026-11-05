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🚌 Grove City, OH Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings
Grove City’s transport scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with trucks, tools, or being on the road, there are some solid options right now.
Roll Off Driver
- Employer: CENTRAL OHIO CONTRACTORS INC
- Location: Grove City, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Drive roll-off trucks, hauling open-top and compactor containers between jobsites, transfer stations, and landfills. Good fit if you have a Class A or B CDL with air brake endorsement and like local driving with varied routes and tight maneuvers.
Diesel Mechanic Technician
- Employer: EXCEL TRUCKING
- Location: Grove City, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.00 – $40.00 per hour
Hands-on role working on diesel trucks and trailers, doing diagnostics, repairs, and preventive maintenance. Comes with weekly pay, PTO, 401(k) with match, tool and boot allowance, company-paid ASE, and a $5,000 sign-on bonus.
FedEx CDL A Team Driver ($.95 CPM)
- Employer: C2C HOLDINGS INC (FedEx contractor)
- Location: Grove City, OH
- Type: Full-time, Team driving
- Pay: About $2,100 – $2,700 per week (team split, $.95 CPM)
Run no-touch freight in newer trucks on FedEx routes as part of a team. Includes health, dental, vision, holiday pay, layover/detention/breakdown pay, and referral bonuses if you like bringing friends on board.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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